Apple iPhone XR outsold iPhone XS and XS Max in fourth quarter of 2018

Apple launched its iPhone XR couple of week after releasing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Most of the analysts had expected that the affordable smartphone will outsell the other two iPhones. There is a $250 difference between the iPhone XR and iPhone XS and $350 difference with the bigger model iPhone XS Max.

According to a new report Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, the analysts' expectation turns out to be correct as far as the U.S smartphone market's concerned. CIPR founded that the iPhone XR was responsible for 39 per cent iPhone sales even though the phone was not released till October 26, last year. Together, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max make up 26 per cent of fourth-quarter iPhone sales in the United States.

Basically, iPhone XR outsold both the 2018 iPhone models. The report also claimed that the iPhone XS Max with 6.4-inches the largest screened iPhone in history outsold the iPhone XS by a 2 to 1 margin.

"With all three new iPhone models available for most of the quarter, we have a clearer picture of their relative sales," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. "The three new models made up 65% of sales, compared to 61% for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X a year ago. The mix among the new phones is interesting, however. The single iPhone XR model almost matched the combined iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the same quarter last year. iPhone XR also had the largest quarterly share for a single model, at 39%, in the past couple of years, since the then-new iPhone 7 in December 2016, even though it was available only for part of the quarter."

CIRP bases its findings on its survey of 500 US Apple customers that purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple Watch in the October-December 2018 period

