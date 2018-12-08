ENGLISH

Apple iPhone XR ranked the best single-camera phone by DxOMark

Apple iPhone XR rules out Google Pixel 2 by scoring 103 points in DxOMark. All you need to know about the best single rear-camera smartphone.

    Apple has recently launched iPhone XR a couple of months back globally. The smartphone is a budget phone in the new line up and comes with single rear camera setup instead of dual cameras. Apple has always paid special attention to cameras when it comes to photography. Now a new report from DxOMark has claimed that the iPhone XR recorded the highest overall score in the single-camera segment any smartphone has ever received.

    According to DxOMark, "Colors are also vivid and pleasant in most test conditions; and although the iPhone XR tends to veer towards a slightly cool white balance in outdoor pictures, with warmer tones recorded indoors, it certainly avoids any nasty or offensive color casts. Autofocus is excellent, with fast response times ensuring that you can capture an image almost instantaneously; further, there are no focus stability issues, so pictures are always in focus."

    Achieving an overall DxOMark Mobile score of 101 points, the iPhone XR becomes the top-ranked single-cam device we've tested to date. The smartphone scored 103 points from sub-scores during the test under different lighting condition and aspects.

    When it comes to video performance the iPhone XR achieves a good 96 points. The target exposure performs really well with wide dynamic range, under indoor and outdoor lighting conditions. DxOMark also claimed that the video stabilization performs better, ensuring the smooth video playback. While shooting the still videos the autofocus works fast and accurate.

     

    According to the report, "White balance is mainly accurate in all lighting conditions, with no heavy or offensive color casts evident when shooting under artificial light sources or with flash. The Apple devices tend to tilt slightly towards a colder blue color cast in outdoor images, with warmer tones captured on indoor images, but in both cases, the white balance remains very acceptable."

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
