Apple iPhone XS Max's 105 DxOMark rating makes it the best camera featuring smartphone yet

Apple has recently launched its latest flagship smartphones -iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max- and now the DxOMark rating of the iPhone XS Max is out. With 105 scores iPhone XS Max becomes one of the best smartphone cameras by defeating Galaxy and Pixel devices. However, it failed to beat Huawei's P20 Pro and the smartphone is still on the top. Basically, the DxOMark scoring is based on the performance of photo and video produced by a mobile camera in different lighting conditions and shooting modes.

Do note that the scores are not out 100, the iPhone XS Max camera performed significantly better than last year's iPhone X. Where the iPhone X scored 97, the rating shows a difference in the cameras. According to DxOMark the iPhone XS and XS Max will score more or less the same because both the smartphone comes with the same internals.

"On the software and image processing side of things, the improvements are more obvious. During still image capture, the camera continuously captures a multi-frame buffer at different exposures, allowing for simultaneous zero shutter lag and HDR processing, something that is unique to the new iPhone at this point. This also means the iPhone XS Max is capable of displaying HDR images in real-time in the preview image, so what you see is what you get. Again, to our knowledge, this preview function is not currently available from any of the new iPhone's close competitors," reads the DxOMark.

The iPhone XS Max is capable of shooting video at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and 1080p Full-HD at up to 240fps. The sensors on the smartphone make the video shooting more stable and reduce the jello effect. The smartphone records a score of 96 due to its indoor white balance. The video performance in the bright conditions is really impressive.

According to the site, Apple can improve is the zoom performance. Though the company has slightly improved it as compared to last year's iPhone X. But there is still a scope of improving the zoom shooting, as the images lack some details and get noise at the high-end zoom shoot.