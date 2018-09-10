ENGLISH

Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC price surfaced: All you need to know about the 2018 iPhones

Apple iPhone 2018 priced and availability surfaced on the web. Here is the detailed report about the smartphones.

By:

    Apple is preparing to introduce its three new smartphones for this year and the company has already scheduled an event in a couple of days. In the latest report, the name and the pricing of the 2018 iPhone are surfaced in China. According to the report, the 6.5-inch OLED and the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone will be known as iPhone XS Plus and the iPhone XS respectively. The budget iPhone with 6.1-inch LCD model is said to be called the iPhone XC. Like earlier reports, this one also suggests that the phones will be powered by the A12 chipset and sports notch design along with Face Idd and gesture-based navigation.

    Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC price surfaced: All you need to know

    Apple 2018 iPhones expected price

    The report claims that the XS will come with a price tag of 7388 Yuan ($1,075 or approx Rs 77,684). The iPhone XS Plus is said to be priced at 8388 Yuan ($ 1,210 or Rs 88,210) and the budget iPhone XC is priced at 5888 yuan ($855 / Rs 61,895 approx). In compare to last year's iPhones the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is currently available for purchase at 5837 yuan ($850 / Rs 61,360 approx) and 6630 yuan ($ 965 / Rs 69,695 approx), respectively.

    Apple iPhones 2018 expected specs

    The report claims that all the models will be expected to come with the minimum storage variant of 64GB and goes up to 256GB. While the high-end iPhone XS series is said to come in 512GB storage variant. The XS series is expected to sport dual rear camera setup with the combination of dual 12MPp camera sensor with OIS.

    On the other hand, the iPhone XC is said to come with a single rear camera. The report also suggests that the new phone can be expected in the wide range of colors like red, blue, orange, gray, and white for the iPhone XC.

    Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC price surfaced: All you need to know

    All the three model are said to go on sale in Chine from September 21, and the report also suggests that the iPhone XS series will get the dual-SIM support, but that will go on sale later. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first time in the history of Apple that iPhone is coming with a dual-SIM support.
    Apple has scheduled an event on September 12, the event will kick start at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST). The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater located at Apple's new Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event will also be live streamed for all its Apple fans.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
