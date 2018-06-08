ENGLISH

Apple to make iPhone cameras even smarter, patents reveal

Apple to follow Google's footpaths.

    Apple has patented yet another technology. The company has now been awarded a few mobile-related patents that would iPhone's camera a lot smarter. We could something similar to what Google has done with Pixel's camera. 

    In-Pixel depth sensing camera

    The most interesting patent is the one called "Image sensing with in-pixel depth sensing," which will make iPhone's single camera imitate a dual-lens camera. The patent also highlights that the feature can work in few different modes - one depth-of-field mode, one HDR mode, and one charge-summing mode.

    The patent also hints at a depth-sensing mode, as it could single-lens camera expose better portrait mode effects without the need of an extra sensor.

    Concave display

    The next patent relates to keeping the iPhone safe in an event of a drop. The patent shows the use of a concave display on an iPhone or iPad that would reduce the risk of the display cracking when the device is dropped.

    This goes without saying that such technology will require a flexible display. The patent is a continuation of patents dating back to 2011, so it's interesting to see it pop up again.

    Apple Watch blood pressure cuff

    The last patent highlights technology that would make the iPhone even better at monitoring user's health. The patent describes the use of an inflatable Apple Watch band that is capable of tracking blood pressure.

    The company has been working on the blood pressure tech for quite sometime now, an it wouldn't be surprising if we see any such band in the future.

    Recently the company also announced iOS 12, the latest version of its mobile operating system, designed to make everyday tasks faster and more responsive. iOS 12 aims to change the way iOS users see the world using AR.

    The new update also brings Memoji and Group FaceTime, and with Screen Time, helps customers understand and take control of the time they spend interacting with their iOS devices. iOS 12 also introduces Siri Shortcuts, enabling Siri to work with any app.

    With iOS 12, the company finally added the feature everyone was waiting for. With Group FaceTime, it's easy to chat with multiple people at the same time. Participants can be added at any time, join later if the conversation is still active and choose to join using video or audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac - or even participate using FaceTime audio from Apple Watch.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
