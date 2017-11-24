Apple may launch a foldable iPhone in future; patent filed

Could foldable smartphones be the next trend? Well, we think so. Samsung is rumored to working on one for quite a while, and about a month back ZTE launched the foldable Axon M smartphone.

Now, it looks like Apple is following the same suit. The revelation of a patent filed by the company on USPTO has hinted this. So it is very much possible that in future we would see a foldable iPhone. Notably, we have hared rumors about Apple working on a foldable iPhone before as well. The new patent, however, gives us a better idea. The patent states that the company intends to make an iPhone with a display that can open and close like a book.

The summary section of the patent explains, "An electronic device may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded. The device may have a flexible display. The flexible display may have a bending region that allows the display to bend along a bend axis when the device is folded."

While this particular type of technology may work better on devices such as digital journals similar to Microsoft's Courier, Apple may be looking for ways to bring the technology to iPhones sometime in future.

"Device [...] may be a laptop computer, a tablet computer, a cellular telephone, a wristwatch, or other electronic devices (e.g., a portable device, handheld device, etc.)," the patent further reveals. This means, apart from iPhones, we could see the technology on many other Apple products as well.

This seems feasible for Apple, given the company often makes certain features available across all its offering. For example, the word is that the much talked about 3D face recognition feature could soon make its way to iPads and MacBook.

Coming back to the topic of foldable iPhone, just because Apple has filed a patent, it doesn't mean, the product will necessarily come to life. In any case, we are pretty excited about the concept of a foldable iPhone.