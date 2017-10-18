ZTE Axon M dual-screen foldable smartphone launched

As expected, ZTE yesterday unveiled its first dual-screen foldable smartphone Axon M at an event in the US. It will be available for purchase exclusively via AT&T in the US starting next month.

The newly launched device will also be released in China, Japan and in Europe. As for the pricing, the ZTE Axon M can be bought by paying $24.17 per month, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,600 per month. Moving on, the device has a metal frame and is thicker and heavier as compared to regular smartphones. Its dual screens are attached by a hinge sort of thing with one display attached to the body while the other can be folded to the back or extended outwards.

Coming to the specifications, the ZTE Axon M comes with two 5.2-inch displays. Both of the displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top, and each delivers an FHD resolution with a pixel density of 428ppi. When laid out completely, the displays have an aspect ratio of 1.78:1.

Under the hood, the smartphone is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that is clubbed with 4GB of RAM. The Axon M offers 64GB of internal storage space which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Due to its unique design, the ZTE Axon M is equipped with only one camera which can function either as the front camera or the rear camera depending on how it is held. The camera is a f/8 20MP sensor with image stabilization for pictures and videos and PDAF. There is also a LED flash beside the camera.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS out of the box and it is backed up by a 3,180mAh battery with QC 3.0 rapid charging support. Other goodies on-board include dual speakers, a dedicated Hi-Fi audio chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a USB Type-C port.

Additionally, the Axon M can be used in three different modes; Extended Mode, Dual Mode and Mirror Mode.