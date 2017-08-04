Apple may launch the expected iPhone 8 in two different sizes

A new report suggests that Apple may launch a premium OLED iPhone in two different sizes. The news comes from a source that provides details about the Samsung Display Production Plant A3. Apple OLED panels are to be manufactured in the same workshop.

The report claims that a full-scale production of the OLED panel for iPhone will be started by the end of August. It has also been brought to light that the same plant will manufacture OLED panels for iPhone in two sizes namely 5.8-inch and 6-inch.

This information contradicts with a previous report which stated that Apple will introduce two iPhone "7s" models with LCD displays and only one 5.8-inch OLED iPhone which might bear a brand name of iPhone 8 or X. Assumptions are that the iPhone 8/X is a special edition model that will mark the 10th anniversary of iPhones.

Apple might also be in a puddle of a shortage of units if the report is in fact true. The said plant has a capacity to produce 124 million 6-inch panels and 130 million 5.8-inch panels at 100% production rate in a year. The report mentions that the current efficiency for the production stands at 60% which would produce 75 million 6-inch panels and 79 million 5.8-inch panels for iPhones.

The volume sales that stands at 200 million for the upcoming device will certainly not be fulfilled. This might result in a shortage supply.

Tim Cook had mentioned recently in a press conference that Apple is facing problem in maintaining a balance in supply and demand chain for AirPods due to an overwhelming response. If the report has any truth, there is going to be a shortage of devices unless for some reason the sales of the devices does not reach an expected mark which is unlikely.