Just In
- 47 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Render, AnTuTu Score And More Hit The Web
-
- 1 hr ago Jabra Elite Active 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds Unveiled At CES 2020
- 1 hr ago Samsung Provides More Insight Into Neon Project: AI-Infused Human Avatars Expected
- 1 hr ago Intel 10th Gen H-Series Comet Lake CPUs Teased At CES 2020
Don't Miss
- News Support protest against CAA, not bandh for the cause: Mamata
- Movies Malang Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur- Disha Patani's Film Is A Lethal Combination Of Action And Thrill!
- Finance Karur Vysya Bank Shares Fall Over 5% After CEO Resigns
- Sports WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: January 6, 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In 2020
- Lifestyle 10 Budget-Friendly Dating Ideas That Won't Break The Bank
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 Model Featured In ‘Pulsar Celebrating 18 Years Of Thrill’ TVC
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Apple Might Increase Its Market Share In 2020 In India: Report
After struggling for so many years Apple has finally started picking up in India. Apple is doing very well in the country as the company has dropped prices of its previous smartphone, such as the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. Interestingly, all products like Apple watches, desktops, and AirPods are doing well in the country.
On the other hand, the company is assembling high-end smartphones, and now its plans to set up stores in India will definitely help the brand to increase its presence in the country this year.
"Apple recovered in the Indian market in 2019 after a sharp decline in 2018. 2020 is going to be important, as this is the year when Apple has the strongest-ever portfolio -- iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 8 -- that will be very relevant for the growing Indian market. There is also a lot of speculation about iPhone SE2 coming this year," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, was quoted by IANS.
According to the report, the company assembled its low-end smartphones with Wistraon earlier, and now it is producing the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 in Bengaluru. However, Apple has joined hands with Foxconn and it is developing the iPhone XR in Chennai. Furthermore, the report reveals that Apple is planning to expand its reach in the country. In fact, the analyst suggested that these steps will help the company to get duty benefits and organized its operations in India.
Apart from that, Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC intimated that Apple should launch more and more products between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 61,000 price bracket. Elaborating further on the same, she said: "That is the sweet spot for iPhones in India with added attractive offers for making the new model lineup a little more affordable, however, continuing to focus on older generation portfolio for volume growth."
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270