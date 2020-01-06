Apple Might Increase Its Market Share In 2020 In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After struggling for so many years Apple has finally started picking up in India. Apple is doing very well in the country as the company has dropped prices of its previous smartphone, such as the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11. Interestingly, all products like Apple watches, desktops, and AirPods are doing well in the country.

On the other hand, the company is assembling high-end smartphones, and now its plans to set up stores in India will definitely help the brand to increase its presence in the country this year.

"Apple recovered in the Indian market in 2019 after a sharp decline in 2018. 2020 is going to be important, as this is the year when Apple has the strongest-ever portfolio -- iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 8 -- that will be very relevant for the growing Indian market. There is also a lot of speculation about iPhone SE2 coming this year," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, was quoted by IANS.

According to the report, the company assembled its low-end smartphones with Wistraon earlier, and now it is producing the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7 in Bengaluru. However, Apple has joined hands with Foxconn and it is developing the iPhone XR in Chennai. Furthermore, the report reveals that Apple is planning to expand its reach in the country. In fact, the analyst suggested that these steps will help the company to get duty benefits and organized its operations in India.

Apart from that, Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC intimated that Apple should launch more and more products between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 61,000 price bracket. Elaborating further on the same, she said: "That is the sweet spot for iPhones in India with added attractive offers for making the new model lineup a little more affordable, however, continuing to focus on older generation portfolio for volume growth."

