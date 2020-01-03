Top 11 Apple Mail Tips And Tricks To Use It Like A Pro Tips Tricks lekhaka-Nazia banu

The default email app on the iPhone is Apple mail which offers you a lot of iOS updates. But when you have already updated the iOS 13 the Apple mail mostly do all the things but lacks one or two functions. For its default tag in iOS, it is used by a lot of users of the iPhone all over the world. To productively use the mail app, you need to unleash a lot of tricks. The tricks are essential to use the mail app like a pro. You can even access the VIP function so that you can use the customization, reading the emails and much more.

All the emails can be marked READ at once: The home screen of the iPhone often shows a lot of emails that are marked as unread. Without even going through all the mails you can make it zero unread emails. For that Open mail, then go to All inbox, Tap on the edit button, Go to select all option. Select the mark button to get all the unread mails as marked.

Using the VIP function: If you do not want to miss out on the critical mails, you can use the VIP inbox function. You can custom alerts for the senders who are added as VIP. Open the mail and then click on the name of the sender. Then add VIP to it. The VIP inbox can be selected so that you can separately view their mails. You can click on the I button and get the VIP alerts.

The new accounts can be added/removed: You cannot directly add or remove the email accounts in Apple Mail. You have to Go to Settings, Then Go to Password and Accounts, then Add account and you can see the account in the mailbox. You can remove the mails from the same screen.

To preview more than 2 lines that are shown by default: Although two lines of the email are displayed in the mailbox it can be changed. You can go to settings; then to mail; then to Preview and then you can change that option from 1-5.

To activate Ask before deleting: If you swipe left, you get the delete option but it won’t prompt you before deleting the mail. To change it, you can go to settings; then to mail, then toggle on before deleting. It will prompt you before deleting the mail.

Changing the default account: Apple mail becomes the default account but when you add some other accounts you might change the default account. For that, go to settings, then to mail, then change the default account, choose from the options that are added.

Changing the mail signature: To change the email signature people can easily go to settings, then to mail, then to signature and then add a new one. For multiple accounts, different signatures can also be used which can differentiate the personal with the work one.

Rich formatting options can be used: Font customizations, color, alignment, style, font size can all be used in Apple mail.

Other than these, you can also use peek and pop function, the flag color can be changed and even the Siri Shortcuts can be used.

