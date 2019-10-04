Apple Might Launch 16-inch MacBook Pro In October: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Apple is reportedly planning to launch 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard in October, reports MacRumors. According to the report, the company is also planning to launch a new design of iPad Pro models, which are likely to feature a triple-lens camera at the back alongside a new Apple TV. The company is likely to hold, an event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York this year.

The report also points out that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to launch with smaller bezels. Furthermore, it will feature a 3072×1920 display resolution. On the other hand, Apple is likely to launch an item tracker, a small gadget that can attach to any item so that you can find that item easily.

Apple Might Launch Affordable Version Of iPhone SE 2

Meanwhile, 9to5Mac reported that the company is likely to launch a new variant of the iPhone SE2 early next year. The upcoming phone is expected to be more affordable than any of the company's products. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to feature a 3GB RAM and the Bionic A13 processor.

The upcoming smartphone is speculated to mirror the hardware specification that THEiPhone8 has, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was quoted by 9to5Mac. Adding to that, Apple might sell 30-40 million units in 2020. Kuo also highlighted that the company is targeting the iPhone 6 users by launching this device. However, there is no word on the pricing.

The news of the successor of the iPhone SE has been reported earlier. Previously, Nikkei reported that the smartphone is likely to sport a 4.7-inch display and a Face ID. We believe that this move will help Apple to increase its market share in India and other price-oriented markets.

