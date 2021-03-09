Apple Might Start Manufacturing iPhone 12 Soon In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Apple is reportedly planning to start manufacturing the iPhone 12 series in the country. The tech giant is shifting its production line to India as it wants to remain safe from a trade war between China and the US. Notably, Apple is already manufacturing the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 in India. Besides, the company is also planning to manufacture the iPhone 12 mini in the country; however, the decision is yet to be taken.

Apple Plans For iPhone 12 In India

Initially, the company is planning to shift only 7-10 percent of production in India from China, reports Business Standard. The report said that the company is shifting its production line in India under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the products will be available for purchase within the country as well as for exports. Under this PLI scheme, the company will be able to save a lot of import duties on smartphones.

For the unaware, Apple has registered more than 60 percent growth in 202, whereas there was 100 percent growth in the festive season. "With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to its Apple's prospects," said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR said.

Expectations From Apple iPhone 12 Manufacturing In India: Details

It seems that Apple might reduce the prices of the iPhone 12 smartphones in India. It is worth mentioning that currently, it is paying import duties to the Government, which automatically increases the prices of smartphones and other products. However, the reduced prices are also expected to help Apple to gain market share in India as its presence is still not good enough to compete against brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and other Chinese brands.

