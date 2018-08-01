Apple next-gen iPhones might have dual-SIM support: Report

Apple devices are no doubt some of the feature rich devices available for the users in the market. The iPhone is one of the company's such product that is packed with some premium quality of features. However, the iPhones misses on an important feature which is the support for dual-SIM. The dual-SIM feature can be spotted on most of the devices nowadays and has become like an industry standard.

The rumors related to the dual-SIM iPhone have been emerging for quite some time now. The support for the dual-SIM is among one of the highly anticipated features which the users are expecting from Apple. Now, some new reports suggest that the Apple's future iPhone models might actually come with a support for dual SIM cards. It is expected that the feature will most probably be geo-restricted and will be made available in devices that will be sold in certain parts of the world.

The recently-introduced iOS 12 developer beta 5 has several mentions regarding the secondary SIM, suggests some reports from 9to5Mac. This indicates a native support for dual-SIM for the iPhones for a first time. The report also further states that there are a number of mentions specific to the 'second SIM status' and also the 'second SIM tray status'. This comes from a system component which is responsible for the generation of diagnostic reports.

One of the other components of the software refers to a 'dual SIM device'; this makes it clear that Apple could be working towards bringing dual-SIM support for its smartphones for the first time. The report further mentions the 'second SIM tray' which suggests that the next-gen iPhones will feature two traditional SIM slots instead of using a single slot.

The support for dual-SIM slots is like a must-have feature in the smartphones that are sold in most of the Asian countries such as India. It comes as a no surprise that even the most affordable smartphones available in India feature the support for dual-SIM connectivity. This includes majorly all the Android smartphones in the country from the brands like Samsung, OnePlus, LG and others.

The only devices left out with the dual-SIM support are the iPhones. However, with the latest rumors making rounds on the internet related to the dual-SIM support for Apple iPhones is welcomed by the users. Well, we can only wait to see if the company introduces the next lineup of iPhones with dual-SIM support.