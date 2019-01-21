ENGLISH

Apple once again selling its iPhone SE with a huge discount

Once again Apple started selling its iPhone SE. This might be an effort to get rid of its unsold inventories.

    Apple launched its flagship smartphones the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR back in September 2018. Along with the launch of all these smartphones the company announced some discounts on some older models. The company also announced that it is not going to sell the iPhone X, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE. But because of weaker demand, Apple started the production of iPhone X in November. Now it seems that the company is also starting the production of iPhone SE. This might be an effort by the company to get rid of the unsold inventory.

    Apple once again selling its iPhone SE with a huge discount

     

    Mac Rumors spotted the listing that Apple is selling the iPhone Se in new and unopened boxes with a steep discount. The iPhone SE with 32GB storage is available for $249 (Rs 17,800), the phone received a discount of $100. The 128GB model receives a discount of $150 and now available at $299 (Rs 21,300).

    Just to recall, Apple launched the iPhone SE back in March 2016. The smartphone was launched in Grey, Gold, Silver and Rose Gold color options. It sports a 4-inch Retina display with a screen resolution of 640 x 1136 pixels at 326 ppi. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a dual-core Apple A9 chip with 64-bit architecture, embedded with M9 motion coprocessor. The handset is coupled with PowerVR GT7600 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16/64GB default memory capacity.

    Apple once again selling its iPhone SE with a huge discount

     

    On the optical front, the iPhone SE houses 12-megapixel at rear with f/2.2 aperture, along with true tone flash. The facetime HD camera boards 1.2-megapixel featuring f/2.4 aperture, retina flash, 720p HD video recording, and more.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi hotspot, v4.2 with A2DP, LE, v2.0, with A-GPS, GLONASS, 4G LTE.

    The handset packs a built-in 1,642mah lithium-ion battery, with a standby time of 10 days. The battery provides talk time up to 14 hours on 3G, audio playback up to 50 hours and video playback up to 13 hours. There is also charging via USB to computer system or power adapter.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
