Apple to order 20 percent less component for the upcoming iPhones

Apple is been reported for asking its suppliers to build "around 20 percent fewer" components for the upcoming iPhones which are set to be announced in the second half of this year, according to four sources if Nikkei. This move is an attempt to cautiously approach to the shipments of iPhone in 2018 compared to last years order.

In 2017 Apple was said to receive orders of about 100 million iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X production units. However, the numbers have gone down to 80 million in 2018, according to a recent report. The report corroborated with claims made by Security analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said that all the three new iPhones will start shipping in September 2018. However, some rumors claimed that the LCD models might launch slightly later due to lack of supply.

"The scheduled time frame for components for the OLED models to go into iPhone assemblers like Foxconn and Pegatron for final assembly falls in July, while the schedule for components for the LCD model would be in August," a supply chain source told Nikkei. "Two OLED models are likely to be ready roughly one month earlier than the cost-effective LCD model, according to the current plan."

"The cost-effective model is viewed as the tool for Apple to boost its total shipment volume this year, and all the suppliers are doing everything they can to make sure the LCD one hits the shelves as soon as possible," Nikkie quoted sources.

Apple has also asked suppliers to prepare earlier for the upcoming OLED models to make sure the smartphones will be launch in September and eliminate the late launch of last year's iPhone X.

The components of the upcoming iPhones are arriving at assemblers like Foxconn and Pegatron for final assembly in July, and the same will occur for the LCD models in August.

Apple is expected to launching three new iPhone models later this year. One with a 6.5-inch as "iPhone X Plus", a second-generation iPhone X, and a 6.1-inch which will be an LCD iPhone.

Let's see what we are going to see in the coming September. So far Apple has maintained its secrecy about the three iPhone, hope we will get to see some amazing features with the launch.

