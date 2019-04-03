Apple plans to launch 3 new iPhones with an OLED display in 2020 News oi-Karan Sharma Apple said to come up with 3 new iPhones with an OLED display in 2020. All you need to know about the new iPhones models.

Apple latest lineup of flagship smartphones was launch in September last year. Now all the eyes are on the upcoming flagship iPhones for this year. There are already too many rumors about the upcoming iPhones, and today some information has been leaked about the Apple iPhone models.

It has been reported that Apple is planning to launch three new iPhone models this year also, but this time all the models will sport OLED display. The upcoming iPhones are expected to come with 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, and 6.67-inch display.

The latest leak suggests that the iPhone model with 5.4-inch display will be launched in 2020 and it might arrive with Samsung Display’s Y-Octa or LG Display’s TOE, Apple might be planning introduces these displays to cut down the cost.

"Y-Octa is an advanced flexible AMOLED display technology that removes the film substrate and allows the touch circuit to be directly patterned on the film's encapsulation layer, making the display thinner," reads the Digit Times report.

The report suggests that all the new models will come only in 2020, and this year the company will pursue the same iPhone designs from 2018 models. Let's see what Apple is planning to come up with its latest iPhone models.

Source