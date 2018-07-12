Apple plans to upgrade all product lineups in September

Apple seems to be planning to update almost all its product lineups this September. The company could be planning to launch new iPhones, Macs, MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches. Apple could also launch the new version of AirPods, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reports 9to5Mac.

The company has been long rumored to launch three new iPhone models in September. but, if the most recent claims are to be believed, there will be way more than just smartphones at the event.

Kuo, who has reputation for correctly predicting Apple launches in the past, says Apple will overhaul its Mac computers lineup, MacBooks, and Mac Mini. All the products are expected to get upgraded chips, with many speculating them to be new Intel 8th-gen processors. According to 9to5Mac, the iMac could see 'significant display-performance upgrades.'

In addition, Kuo said Apple might also launch a new low-cost laptop, similar to MacBook Air, but likely in a new way. This corroborates with previous rumors that the company could ditch the MacBook Air altogether.

What's more interesting is that the company is also speculated to launch new iPad Pro models that will pack an edge-to-edge screen and company's 3D facial recognition tech - FaceID. Also, the home button would be removed to make more screen space. Apple is likely to release the new iPads in two sizes: a 12.9-inch model and an 11-inch model.

The Apple Watch is also expected to get a new version, as Kuo believes the company will introduce large screens for the models. The 38mm model will come with a bigger 1.57-inch display, while the 42mm version will feature a 1.78-inch display, up from 1.65-inch screen. This would also mark as the first major design overhaul for the Apple Watch since its advent back in 2014.

This doesn't end here, the company might also be planning to upgrade the AirPods wireless headphones. The update is said to include hands-free Siri activation, enhanced wireless performance, and improved wireless charging case.

Besides, another report that the most expensive iPhone X and the inexpensive iPhone SE will be discontinued this year. According to a report by Barron's, BlueFin Research has come up with the latest investor note. It cites analysts claiming that the iPhone SE and iPhone X will be discontinued this year as the company wants to focus on the upcoming models.