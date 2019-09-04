Apple Products Might Get Costlier with 15 % US Tariff on Chinese Products: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Some of the Apple products are likely to get costlier as the 15 percent US tariff on Chinese imports has come into effect from September 1, reports IANS.

According to a statement issued by the US Federal Register, "For products covered by Annex A of the August 20, 2019 notice (84 FR 43304), the rate of additional duty will be 15 percent on the current effective date of September 1, 2019. For products covered by Annex C of the August 20 notice, the rate of additional duty will be 15 percent on the current effective date of December 15, 2019. "

This also means that Apple phones may get expensive in the US after the next set of the tariff will be implemented, the report added. On the other hand, a report from TechCrunch informes that "TVs, speakers, digital cameras, lithium-ion batteries, and flash drives are just a few of consumer electronics that will be subjected to a 15 percent tariff beginning Sunday ( September 1). "

It is worth mentioning that Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told US president Donald Trump that (new tariffs) will help Samsung as it is manufacturing its products in South Korea, not in China.

Besides, Google is also planning to move its production line from China to Vietnam to avoid high labor cost after this trade war. The company has already started converting an old Nokia factory for producing Pixel phones.

Air India Bans 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro On Flights

Air India has requested the passengers not to carry along the 15-inch Apple Macbook Pro models (the older version) due to safety issues. Air India India has also issued a public note on twitter and confirmed the same.

"In view of the advisory by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the transportation of affected lithium batteries by Air, we request our Passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."

