Apple iPhone 11 Launch Event Scheduled For September 10: Likely To Showcase Three New iPhones News oi-Vivek

It has been a long-running tradition for Apple to launch its next-generation iPhones in September every year. The company has now sent out official invites for the 2019's launch event, where the company is expected to announce the iPhone XI series of smartphones.

The launch will happen at Apple's new campus, the Infinite Loop situated at Cupertino, California, USA (specifically at the Steve Jobs Theater). The launch event is scheduled for September 10th at 10:00 AM.

The invite comes with a tagline "By innovation only," which hints that the company might showcase the next big innovation on its iPhones and iPads. It also has a colorful Apple logo, which might hint towards the possible color options for the next-gen iPhones, or at least for the Apple iPhone XIR.

The Apple iPhone XIR is expected to be an affordable alternative to the standard model and is expected to be the successor to the iPhone XR, which is the most affordable iPhone with Face ID system.

Expected Announcements

The company is most likely to showcase at least three new iPhone models, the iPhone XIR, iPhone XI, and the iPhone XI Max. Besides, the company is also likely to announce the third-generation iPad Pro with next-generation processors and new features.

Besides, the company will also demo the new features of the iOS 13 and the macOS Catalina. These softwares will be available for download after the launch event for free on eligible models.

The major change between the current generation and the upcoming iPhones models will be the camera module. Until now, even the high-end iPhone models came with a dual-camera setup. For the first time, the company is expected to showcase triple-camera iPhone models with a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens, which is already available on a plethora of Android smartphones, including the budget phones.

Best Mobiles in India