Apple iPhone X1 with renders triple camera leaked: Inspired by Huawei?

Apple launched the Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in November 2018 with an all-new bezel-less design, Face ID, and more futuristic features. And now, the possible renders of the next generation Apple iPhone or the Apple iPhone X1 have been leaked, which hints towards an interesting choice of design.

Inspired by Huawei? Maybe

If these renders seem to be true, then the rear-camera unit on the Apple iPhone X1 with triple camera unit is truly inspired by the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is the first flagship smartphone with a square camera unit.

The Apple iPhone XS already has a dual camera setup with a standard lens and a telephoto lens. These renders hints that the iPhone X1 is likely to come with a super wide-angle lens to facilitate wide angle photography, which helps the user to capture more scenery on a single picture. Similarly, a few reports also suggest that the third camera unit will be a TOF sensor, which will help the smartphone to capture and generate an image with 3D depth details.

According to the source, this design is still in the testing phase, and Apple might make some changes in the final product. The top of the line iPhone is expected to come with the all-new triple camera setup, which improves the overall photography coefficient on the upcoming iPhone.

As of now, there is no additional information on the upcoming iPhone, as it is too early to speculate anything with respect to tech-specs. The next generation iPhones are most likely to launch in November 2019, where Apple is expected to launch at least three iPhone model in India and other countries.

What do you think about these latest iPhone renders? Do you feel an iPhone with triple camera setup will improve the overall photography aspect? Or Apple should stick on to a dual camera setup? Share your views in the comment box.

