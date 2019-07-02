iPhone XI, XI Max And XIR Leaked Online- Expected To Feature A Notch And a Square Camera Module At T

ENGLISH

    As per the latest CAD reports, new leaks related to three iPhones have surfaced online. These 2019 models labeled as iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max, and iPhone XIR are expected to look similar as far as the notch and 19:9 aspect ratio display are concerned. The leaked reveals that these devices are likely to adopt a new camera design at the rear part, hereby revoking the vertically-aligned camera system which we saw on previous iPhone models. Let's look at some more expected features and specifications of these devices.

    iPhone XI, XI Max And XIR Leaked Online- Expected To Feature A Notch A

     

    Apple iPhone XI, XI Max, And iPhone XIR: Expected Specifications

    The iPhone XI is expected to sport a 5.8-inch display. And iPhone XI Max and XIR would have 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch display respectively. The striking part of these three models is the screen size which looks as similar to the one we have previously seen in iPhone XS, XR, and XS Max. However, we are not sure whether the company will feature the LCD display in the cheaper model.

    The camera module of these next-gen devices seems to be quite refreshing. As per the leaks, the iPhone XIR would feature a dual camera at the rear side. Whereas the iPhone XI and XI Max would come with a triple camera configuration. The three models' seem to offer a cut-out for quad-LED flash and also a secondary microphone.

    If the rumors are to be followed, the iPhone XI and XI Max would be launched with an ultra-wide angle shooter coupled with a standard sensor, and a telephoto lens on the rear. While the iPhone XIR would feature a dedicated telephoto lens along with a standard lens at its rear. These iPhones will run the latest iOS 13, as claimed by the tipster and might get powered with the A13 Bionic chipset. The devices are expected to feature an improved Face ID technology.

     

    However, there are no further details about the features and specifications of these three new iPhones. It can be assumed that we might see some more new features about these three new iPhones in the coming days.

    apple iPhone news smartphones
    Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
