Apple Released One Last Software Update Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch

New iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and possibly iPads will go live later today. Besides these devices, Apple will also release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey as the next-generation software for the entire suite of Apple devices.

Just a day before the official release of the new operating systems, Apple has published one more update to the existing operating system, and here are the details regarding the same.

iOS 14.8 Update

As one can expect, Apple hasn't introduced any new feature with the iOS 14.8. However, the company has fixed a major security flaw with the update. The latest software release seems to fix CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities. Do note that, the same update is also available for eligible iPads as an iPadOS 14.8 update.

The WatchOS 7.6.2 will also be the last WatchOS 7 update while the macOS Big Sur 11.6 will be the last software release for Big Sur, where, the next update will be available via the macOS Monterey.

Do note that, if you are planning on staying on these builds, Apple is likely to release additional security updates once in a while. However, if you have a device that can support the next-generation software, it is always recommended to update, as new software usually brings in new features and capabilities to the device.

iOS 14.8 Supported Devices

Apple iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone 12 series of smartphones will support iOS 14.8. Do note that, the upcoming iPhone 13 series of smartphones will ship with iOS 15 out-of-the-box.

iPadOS 14.8 Supported Devices

All generations of iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 3, and 4th Gen iPads will support iPadOS 14.8. Similarly, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th Gen iPad, iPad mini 4, and the iPad mini 5 will also support iOS 14.8.

watchOS 7.6.2 Supported Devices

Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series SE, and the Series 6 devices will officially support watchOS 7.6.2. Do note that, the watchOS 7.6.2 could be the last major software update for the Apple Watch Series 3, which was launched back in 2017.

