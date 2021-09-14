Just In
- 7 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 13 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Reno6 Pro 5G, And More
- 14 hrs ago Realme C25Y With 50MP AI Camera To Launch On September 16; Expected Price And Features In India
- 14 hrs ago WhatsApp To Soon Add End-To-End Encryption For Chat Backups; iOS, Android Support Incoming
- 14 hrs ago Tecno Spark 8 Debuts With Helio P22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery; India Price And Sale Date
Don't Miss
- News NIA charges trafficker involved in supply of 500 kgs of heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat
- Finance 4 Pharma Stocks To Buy That Can Generate Returns Up To 32%
- Movies Met Gala 2021: Best Memes & Reactions To Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish And Other Red Carpet Looks
- Sports Nagelsmann: Barcelona are not much weaker without Messi 'extravagance'
- Education Some Useful Tips To Follow If You Are Facing Job Loss Or Pay Cut
- Automobiles Husqvarna Unveils Its Electric Arsenal; Makes Public Debut Of Husqvarna Vektorr & E-Pilen
- Lifestyle Hindi Diwas 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Quotes, SMS, Status And Shayari
- Travel Malda – A Cultural Perspective
Apple iPhone 13 Launch Scheduled For Tonight: Where To Watch Livestream And Other Details
iPhone 13 launch event is scheduled to take place later today. The event will see the launch of the next-gen iPhone 13 lineup and everything it has to offer. Apple will also introduce the updated iOS 15, which is tipped to pack several new features and a tweaked design. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 launch happening today.
iPhone 13 Launch Time: Where To Watch Livestream?
The iPhone 13 launch event is scheduled for today, for September 14, at 10 AM PDT, which is at 10:30 PM Indian time. The event will go live from Apple Park and will be live-streamed at apple.com. One should note that the official invite to the event doesn't disclose anything about the new products. However, Apple generally releases the next-gen iPhone series, hence it's safe to assume the iPhone 13 series will debut tonight.
iPhone 13 Launch: What To Expect?
The iPhone 13 launch event tonight will likely see the release of the next-gen lineup, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The rumor mill suggests the Apple Watch Series 7 and the AirPods 3 will also be announced at the California Streaming event.
All of these products have been leaked by tipsters on multiple accounts, giving us an idea of what to expect. For one, the upgraded iPhone 13 series is tipped to launch with a MagSafe charger. The upcoming iPhone models will be getting their power from the next-gen A15 Bionic chipset that is based on a 5nm+ architecture.
As mentioned earlier, the iOS 15 will also be announced alongside and is tipped to pack a refreshed experience. Looking back, there were multiple reports of a delay in the iPhone 13 launch due to the ongoing global chip shortage and crisis. Several phones and other gadget launches have been delayed for the same reason.
Luckily, Apple seems to have a good stock of its chipsets, letting the company introduce the next-gen iPhone models on time. The iPhone 13 price, availability, and other factors will be officially disclosed at the event tonight.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,677
-
9,999
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
18,230
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000