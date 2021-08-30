Apple Showcases Notch-Less iPhone On Ted Lasso: Is This The iPhone 13? News oi-Vivek

If you take the iPhone X, which was launched back in 2017 looks exactly identical to the iPhone 12, which was launched in late 2020. This is expected to change this year, as the iPhone 13 is expected to pack a slightly smaller notch. However, the reason for this article is not that, it is about an iPhone with no bezels.

Ted Lasso, an Apple TV+ exclusive web series has showcased a bezel-less iPhone. An iPhone that does not have any notch and offers an almost 100 percent screen-to-body ratio. Users on social media platforms like Twitter are now starting to wonder if this is the upcoming iPhone 13.

Under Display Camera Technology

Apple introduced a drastic design change with the announcement of the iPhone X. The company has carried forward that design for the last four years and this is expected to change in 2021. The upcoming iPhone 13 series of smartphones are expected to have a smaller notch, however, it will not offer a completely bezel-less design.

Though some comments on social media suggest that this (bezel-less design) is just sloppy a VFX shot, we don't think it's true. We believe that Apple has deliberately included that futuristic bezel-less iPhone, which is expected to launch in the next few years. In fact, this futuristic iPhone has a camera setup, similar to the iPhone 12 with a dual-camera setup.

As brands like Samsung and Xiaomi have already launched smartphones with an in-display camera, Apple is likely to be working on similar technology. This should help the company to incorporate a wide array of cameras under the display, which should help the company to hide the sensors required for the Face ID under the display.

Apple is likely to be testing these features and is likely to be fine-tuning them to make sure that the technology is ready for the mainstream audience. This also means, Apple might continue to use Face ID and Touch ID might not make a comeback at least on the high-end iPhones. Given the speculated official product placement, iPhone with this technology is likely to hit the market before the end of 2025.

