Apple Spring 2022 Event; 5G iPhone SE, iPad Air, And New Mac Computer Expected
Apple's first hardware event of the year is just days away. Apple is expected to conduct a spring event on March 8. The Cupertino-based company hasn't announced anything yet. At the event, we expect to see a new iPhone SE with 5G, the iPad Air 5, a high-end Mac mini, and a revamped 27-inch iMac. This is one of Apple's most important events of the year, and there's always the possibility of a surprise or two.
LCD Panel Display For iPhone SE 5G
Reports predict the third-generation iPhone SE will likely release in the first half of 2022, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expecting the announcement to be made during Apple's Spring event. The iPhone SE could be powered by an improved A15 Bionic CPU, which is also used in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
According to sources, Apple will keep the iPhone SE's design the same, which means it will have a 4.7-inch screen and an old-school form factor. That suggests the new iPhone SE will have thick bottom and top bezels, as well as a physical button. Apple is rumored to be staying with an LCD panel for the iPhone SE 3, rather than an OLED display.
iPad Air 5 Specifications
Apple is likely to release the next edition of its popular iPad Air alongside the new iPhone SE. The A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage support, 5G compatibility for cellular variants, and Quad-LED True Tone flash will all be included in the fifth-generation iPad Air. The iPad Air is positioned between the iPad mini and the iPad Pro.
Given how successful the iPad is in Apple's tablet portfolio, consumers will be curious to see what Apple has in store for the newest version. The newest iPad Air, which costs $599, boasts a redesigned design with thin bezels, Touch ID embedded in the power button on the tablet's top, USB-C connectivity, and more.
Revamped 27-inch iMac To Have 120Hz
New Macs would also be unveiled at a spring event. Apple may release a 27-inch iMac model, which has been long overdue. A new 27-inch iMac with a mini-LED display is expected to be released in the first half of 2022.
According to reports, the new 27-inch iMac will have ProMotion, which allows for a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother viewing and scrolling. The all-in-one desktop will be aimed at professional users, and will be powered by the M1 Pro and the M1 Max CPUs and marketed as the iMac Pro.
Revamped iMac Air Features
Along with the new Macs, there's a fair likelihood to witness a new generation of Apple's silicon at WWDC in June. Apple is expected to keep the same eight CPU cores as the M1, but may add extra GPU cores to increase the M2's capabilities. Consumers, not professionals, will be the target audience for the M2 processor. The M2 CPU could be used for the first time in the upgraded MacBook Air.
The most popular Mac laptop would have a flat-edged design with white bezels encircling the display, a mini-LED display, and an abundance of connectors.
