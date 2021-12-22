Last Intel-Powered Apple Mac Incoming; Here Are All Details News oi-Vivek

With the launch of the high-performance 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, everyone thought that the days of Intel-powered Macs are finally over. However, a new report from MacRumors suggests that Apple still has one last Intel-powered Mac in its pipeline, which is expected to launch next year.

It is now pretty evident that we won't be seeing a MacBook or a Mac Mini, or even an iMac powered by an Intel CPU. So, the only remaining product in the Mac family of computers is the Mac Pro, which is now said to launch with next-generation Intel Xeon scalable CPU with AMD GPU.

One of the reasons to continue with Intel for the Mac Pro is the fact that Apple might not be confident about its in-house silicon when it comes to desktop-class computing tasks. In fact, most of the third-party professional software for Macs are still based on the Intel (x86 architecture) platform, which uses Rossetta 2 on Macs with Apple Silicon.

What To Expect From Next-Gen Mac Pro?

As mentioned, the next Mac Pro, which could also be the last Mac with an Intel processor will be powered by the server-grade Intel Xeon scalable processor and is expected to feature an AMD Radeon processor based on RDNA2 architecture.

Just like the 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU, the next-generation Intel Xeon processor is expected to feature hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P-cores and E-cores. This is similar to the current generation Apple Silicon architecture, hence Apple might have planned to make one last Intel-powered Mac Pro.

Intel Powered Mac Pro Is A Good News For Existing Users

A new Intel-powered Mac Pro is definitely good news for those who are currently using Intel-based Macs. This ensures that Apple will not just neglect the Intel-powered Macs while developing the software and will give equal weightage when it comes to features and performance.

This means, the existing Intel-based Macs will also get these features, which keeps them secure and relevant for the years to come. Apple has been known for offering an extended software update and the company is likely to continue to the same for the coming years, even for the Intel-based Macs.

