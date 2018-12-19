Apple started rolling out iOS 12.1.2 to fix eSIM issues with the newly launched iPhones

Apple is rolling out a new version of iOS 12.1.2 for supported devices. The company is releasing the update to address some minor issues with e-SIM. The update is not that heavy and the size of the update is only 100MB. This update is not useful for you if you don't have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR. Because the update is only for e-SIM support and it doesn't bring any new feature to the phone.

The company has recently enabled the eSIM support for all three newly launched iPhones. But it was reported that some users are facing some issues with this new feature. However, no more issues are being reported with this function.

IOS 12.1.2 will address an issue which is affecting cellular connectivity in Turkey for the all three newly launched iPhones. The update is already available to users via OTA (over-the-air). So if you haven't received the update then you can do it manually. All you need to do is to head towards the Setting app and select the General option.

There you will get to see Software Update click on the option and it will start checking whether the update is arrived on your phone or not once it will show Download and Install, tap on the download option and it will start downloading the update. Make sure your phone has above 50 per cent battery.

Once the download is completed the update will start installing and your phone will reboot automatically. Once the phone is on you are all set to use it.