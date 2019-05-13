Just In
Apple to introduce Green and Lavender color variants for iPhone XR 2019
Apple expected to bring new colors to its upcoming iPhone XR. All you need to know about the new 2019 iPhones.
Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of 2019 iPhones and the rumors and speculation has already started surfacing on the web. Now a new report from Japanese blog Macotakara has surfaced online which claimed that Apple will replace the coral and blue iPhone XRs with green and lavender colors this.
The upcoming 2019 iPhone XR is expected to arrive with an additional camera setup on the rear panel, which means this time it will be featuring the dual camera setup.
This clearly means that the iPhone XR 2019 will comes with improved camera capabilities in terms of clicking portrait mode and optical zooming. This feature is already available on the top-notch iPhone models.
Do note that these are still rumors and the company has not confirmed any of this information officially. So it will be better for us to take this piece of information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone tomorrow in India and globally. We from Gizbot are also attending the launch event and get you the live updates of the launch event. So make sure you stay tuned with us for knowing more about the upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone.