Apple to launch two iPhones with OLED display, and one with LCD display in 2018

It has just been a little over month since the launch of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. And, already rumors centering the iPhones that will be launched in 2018 has started.

Last week, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that we will see two iPhones with OLED screens next year. The analyst has again come up with new information about the 2018 model of iPhones. According to him, just like this year, Apple will launch three smartphones the coming year. He further claims that one of them will be dubbed as iPhone X Plus.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming iPhones along with their expected pricing.

To start with, the smallest one will have the same 5.8-inch display as the iPhone X. The biggest one will have a display of 6.5-inch with the screen resolution of 1,125×2,436. The third iPhone as in which sits in between these two will come with a 6.1-inch display.

It is worth noting that the 6.5-inch model with an OLED display is most likely to launch as the iPhone X Plus. While the 5.8-inch next-gen iPhone will retain the OLED display, the 6.1-inch iPhone will be featuring a TFT-LCD display.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the KGI analyst claims that the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models will be targeted at the high-end market. Unfortunately, he has not provided the exact prices of these devices. Other than the size, there will be no major hardware differences between these two devices.

The 6.1-inch iPhone with the TFT-LCD display will come with watered-down specs as it is expected to be priced somewhere between $649 to $749 (approximately around Rs. 50,000) in the US. However, the device will still offer an edge-to-edge screen and 3D sensor.

Now coming to the similarities, all three future iPhones are said to sport the same design as the iPhone X. This means, despite getting some complaints from fans, Apple will keep the full-screen notched design on its next iPhones as well. Moreover, all the models will feature the TrueDepth Camera system.

Lastly, the analyst also mentions, Apple will launch the 2018 iPhones on time without any delays.

