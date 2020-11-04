Apple Next-Gen Devices To Feature Under-Display, Infrared TouchID News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple redesigned the iPhone, starting with the iPhone X, which replaced the Touch ID with the Face ID feature. However, Apple isn't done with the Touch ID technology. Instead, Apple has patented the next-generation of the Touch ID technology. This means the Apple Touch ID technology could re-launch with many enhancements.

Apple Touch ID Patent Details

The new patent was filed back in 2019, which has now been granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The patented Apple Touch ID technology talks about new features, including infrared light technology. Also, the touch sensor would be under the display, something similar to the in-display sensor on AMOLED displays.

Going into the details of the patent, the new Apple Touch ID sensor features a new optical imaging system that will emit a shortwave infrared light through the display. Additionally, a photosensitive sensor will be placed alongside to receive a reflection from the display to map the image of the user's finger.

The technology is largely similar to the in-display fingerprint sensor found on several Android smartphones. However, Apple's technology emphasizes shortwave infrared light, which seems to define the next-gen Apple Touch ID sensor.

Apple Touch ID Sensor: What To Expect

For now, the above-mentioned details are only part of a patent. It's uncertain if the Cupertino-based company will actually be using it for its next device. The Apple iPhone X, iPhone 11, and the iPhone 12 series have skipped the Touch ID sensors to feature the advanced Face ID, which also brought in a major design overhaul.

That said, Apple is also expanding into mid-range affordable iPhone series like the iPhone SE 2020. For all we know, the newly patented Apple Touch ID technology could appear on such future devices. We might even see the new security feature on a range of iPad as well, though it's hard to be certain now.

