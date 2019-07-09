ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple To Launch Four 5G iPhones With 3D Cameras in 2020: Report

    By
    |

    JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has suggested that Apple will give an extra boost to its product portfolio with the launch of four new iPhones with OLED displays, 5G modems, and a 3D rear camera for AR/VR applications.

    Apple To Launch Four 5G iPhones With 3D Cameras in 2020: Report

     

    According to CNBC, JP Morgan's report hints at three top-end iPhones with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays, two of which will have 3D rear cameras. Additionally, there will be a fourth model with a lower price tag and will have the same size as the iPhone 8 and won't offer 5G capabilities or OLED display.

    "Our positive volume outlook for 2020 is driven by our current expectation for the launch of four iPhone models ... and more significant spec upgrades," Samik Chatterjee, said in the report.

    "Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4"/6.1"/6.7" screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry-leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games)."

    As for the current generation iPhones, the devices come with TrueDepth 3D-sensing cameras on the front panel, but the report suggests that the 2020 iPhone lineup will have similar cameras on the rear as well. The low-end variant will cater to "a much more 'value' category than it has been used to with its recent launches."

    The new report corroborates with previous predictions by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple will launch three iPhones in 2020. These phones will pack 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays and lower-end 6.1-inch variant could also feature an OLED display.

    However, Kuo notes that only two models will support 5G networks, and the lower-end model will continue to operate on LTE.

    According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is planning to add a laser-powered 3D camera that will offer significant AR experience. The camera will be able to scan areas up to 15 feet from the device.

     

    JP Morgan's report also suggests that the new lineup will help Apple sell 195 million units in 2020. Apple is said to be announcing the new iPhone with three variants in September but without 5G connectivity.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple iphones news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue