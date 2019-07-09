Apple To Launch Four 5G iPhones With 3D Cameras in 2020: Report News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee has suggested that Apple will give an extra boost to its product portfolio with the launch of four new iPhones with OLED displays, 5G modems, and a 3D rear camera for AR/VR applications.

According to CNBC, JP Morgan's report hints at three top-end iPhones with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays, two of which will have 3D rear cameras. Additionally, there will be a fourth model with a lower price tag and will have the same size as the iPhone 8 and won't offer 5G capabilities or OLED display.

"Our positive volume outlook for 2020 is driven by our current expectation for the launch of four iPhone models ... and more significant spec upgrades," Samik Chatterjee, said in the report.

"Our expectations include all three Sep-2020 iPhones (5.4"/6.1"/6.7" screen sizes) will adopt OLED displays and 5G baseband modems (with support for mmWave frequencies), and at least two of the three models adopting world facing 3D Sensing (Time of Flight) driving industry-leading AR/VR capabilities which can be leveraged by custom built applications (including games)."

As for the current generation iPhones, the devices come with TrueDepth 3D-sensing cameras on the front panel, but the report suggests that the 2020 iPhone lineup will have similar cameras on the rear as well. The low-end variant will cater to "a much more 'value' category than it has been used to with its recent launches."

The new report corroborates with previous predictions by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said Apple will launch three iPhones in 2020. These phones will pack 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays and lower-end 6.1-inch variant could also feature an OLED display.

However, Kuo notes that only two models will support 5G networks, and the lower-end model will continue to operate on LTE.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is planning to add a laser-powered 3D camera that will offer significant AR experience. The camera will be able to scan areas up to 15 feet from the device.

JP Morgan's report also suggests that the new lineup will help Apple sell 195 million units in 2020. Apple is said to be announcing the new iPhone with three variants in September but without 5G connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India