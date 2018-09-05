Apple will not launch iPhones with in-display fingerprint scanner in 2019: Here's why

Apple's upcoming iPhone for 2018 is being in news for quite a long time now. The company has already get rid of the fingerprint scanner by introducing the TrueDepth camera technology. According to Ming-Chi-Kuo, the company is planning to follow the same strategy for its upcoming iPhones.

A new report from analyst Kuo has surfaced on the web claiming that the Apple's 2019 iPhones will not support any in-display fingerprint scanner. According to the report, Android manufacturers are only adopting the in-display fingerprint scanner just to keep their devices different from the iPhone.

"All main Android brands currently treat FOD as the important function to differentiate themselves from iPhone (we expect 2H19 iPhone models will not support FOD). The reasons are as follows: (1) The user feedback on the iPhone is lower than expected. (2) The user feedback on the first FOD smartphone, Vivo's X21 FOD version, is higher than expected, and (3) FOD is the best fingerprint recognition solution for the full-screen design which is necessary for a high-end smartphone," reads Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report.

Kuo has also predicted 500 percent growth on the smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor by the mid of 2019. He has also added that Samsung is expected to introduce the in-display fingerprint scanner for its Galaxy S10 and the company will launch the device in the first quarter of 2019.

According to Kuo, there are other brands like Samsung and Xiaomi who has adopted the facial recognition technology, but it is not as secure as the one comes with the $1000 iPhone X. The smartphone uses the TrueDepth Camera System which is capable of mapping your face in three dimensions.

The infrared camera is capable of taking an image and the dot projector uses around 30,000 IR dots to create a 3D dot pattern of your face. This is why Apple's Face ID is so secure. However, some people have breached the Apple Face ID by creating a 3D face mask and it also works with twins siblings.