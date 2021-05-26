ARM Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture Announced: Exclusive To Flagship Processors? News oi-Vivek

ARM, the subsidiary of NVIDIA has announced a new ARM CPU architecture -- Cortex-X2, the successor to the Cortex-X1. It is said to offer improved performance and is a lot different from the Cortex-A architecture for ARM processors. Along with the Cortex-X2, the company has announced the Cortex-A710 and the Cortex-A510 architectures as well.

The Cortex-X2 will be used for high-performance computing, while the Cortex-A710 and the Cortex-A510 will be used for efficient computing. Hence, the upcoming mobile processors are 2022 will be using these new architectures, especially the mobile solutions, which will be based on either 5LPP or 4LPP nodes.

ARM Cortex-X2 Offers IPC Improvement

The new ARM Cortex-X2 architecture offers improvement in both benchmarks and real-time workloads. Not just that, the new ARM architecture is also capable of maintaining the peak frequency capability for sustained peak performance. Besides, the Cortex-X2 also uses Armv9 implementation, which should improve security and performance advancements.

When compared to the Cortex-X1, the Cortex-X2 offers 16 percent improved integer performance and up to 2x more machine learning performance. On top of that, the Cortex-X2 also comes with up to 8MB cache, which is double that of the 4MB cache on the Cortex-X1, this means, we could expect a huge improvement in terms of both single and multi-core CPU performance.

Just like the Snapdragon 888 SoC, most processors are likely to use the Cortex-X2 using a little.BIG architecture, where only the prime core will be used for improved single-core performance. Lastly, the Cortex-X2 offers improved energy efficiency, which should also help improve the battery life to a certain extent.

Upcoming Processors With Cortex-X2 Architecture

Qualcomm is likely to use the next-generation flagship processor from Qualcomm (successor to the Snapdragon 888) and even Samsung is likely to use Cortex-X2 on the Exynos 2100 successor, which is likely to power the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, expected to launch in early 2022.

Most of the flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Asus, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi are likely to use a processor, powered by the Cortex-X2 architecture. On top of that, Apple's upcoming A15 Bionic and the Apple Silicon M2 are also expected to feature Cortex-X2 architecture, offering improved performance while maintaining efficiency.

Best Mobiles in India