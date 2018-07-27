ASCI upholds a complaint against Xiaomi for misleading ad

Advertising watchdog ASCI upheld complaints against Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi for misleading advertisements.

In April 2018, ASCI's Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) received complaints against 89 advertisements out of the total of 162 advertisements that were evaluated by the CCC.

Out of the total 89 advertisements against which complaints were upheld, 24 belonged to the healthcare sector, 34 to the education sector, 20 to the food & beverages category, two to the personal care and nine were from the 'others' category.

A total of 101 advertisements were picked up by ASCI's suo moto surveillance, wherein 31 cases were informally resolved as advertisements were voluntarily withdrawn and objections against 68 advertisements were upheld.

Of the 61 advertisements complained about by the general public or by industry members, 12 cases were informally resolved wherein the advertisements were voluntarily withdrawn and complaints against 21 advertisements were upheld by the CCC.

ASCI found that Xiaomi's advertisement claims unsubstantiated and misleading by gross exaggeration.

"The advertisement's claim, "biggest sale ever in the history of India. 3,00,000+ units gone in < three minutes", was not substantiated with any verifiable supporting data or with an independent third party auditor verification certificate, and is misleading by gross exaggeration," it said.

It noted complaint against Jivi Mobiles because of its "Effective price Rs.699/-" advertisement which is also not substantiated with evidence of genuine customers who have availed of this offer and is misleading by exaggeration.

To recall, ASCI had also asked Airtel to modify or withdraw its commercial in which the company claims it to be "officially" fastest network.