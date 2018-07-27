Xiaomi Mi A2 First Impressions: Lots of improvements and some noticeable misses

Metal Unibody design

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a looker. The unibody metal design is seamless and feels premium from every corner. Personally, I feel this is by far the most refined and well designed budget smartphone I have seen in a long time. The front is rather plain and is occupied by a large 5.99-inch display. The rear panel has a matte finish and feels good to hold in hands. There's a vertically stacked camera unit that extends out from the base and houses two sensors and LED flash light.

The rear mounted fingerprint scanner is conveniently placed for smooth unlocking of the handset. The smartphone weighs 166 grams and is 7.3mm thick. Mi A2 is very ergonomic to hold and can be used with one hand. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in four colours-black, gold, blue and rose gold.

Bigger Full HD+ Display with Gorilla Glass 5

One of the most significant upgrade over the last year's Mi A1 is the new Full HD+ screen. The Mi A1 sports a 5.99-inch 18:9 FHD+ display that offers a resolution of 2160x1080p and a pixel density of 403PPI. Unlike most of the handsets, the Mi A2 does not come with a notch and follows a standard screen format. The screen has 2.5 D curved Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, and is bright and vivid.

Impressive Camera Setups

Xiaomi Mi A1 was praised for its camera performance and the new Mi A2 is said to deliver even better pictures. The new Mi A2 sports a 12MP+20MP rear camera setup. Both the lenses work on brighter F/1.75 aperture. The 20MP secondary shooter is an interesting addition here. In addition to offer depth sensing information for bokeh shots, the sensor also performs pixel-binning process to produce better low-light photos. Pixel-binning technique is basically a process of combining four smaller pixels to produce one bigger 2.0µm pixel for brighter image output. I have just started using the new Mi A2 and I must say that the camera seems really capable and promising.

The Mi A2 also sports the similar 20MP front-facing camera that works on a slightly darker f/2.2 aperture. It also uses 2.0µm super pixels for low-light enhancement. Selfie captured from front camera are impressive.

Snappy Qualcomm SD660 with AI engine

Mi A2 also brings a snappy chipset injected with the power of Artificial Intelligence. The smartphone is backed by Snapdragon 660 chipset and has Adreno 512 GPU. The CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM for multitasking. I haven't come across any lags on thus handset. Mi A2 feels super fast and responsive during light and strenuous tasks.

Cleaner and Pure Android UI

Xiaomi's collaboration with Google to deliver pure Android experience continues with the new Mi A2. The phone runs on stock Android 8.1.0 out-of-the-box and will also receive Android P update in future. The Mi A2 gets key Google features such as Google photos, Google Lens, etc. and you will also find Xiaomi's in-house apps like Mi Drop, File Manager, and a feedback app. The clean Android on Xiaomi's new phone looks and works without any performance issues.

Quick Charge 4.0 and some trade-offs

Interestingly, the new Xiaomi Mi A2 will ship with the latest Quick Charge 4.0 for Indian users. The smartphone comes with a 5V/2A charger and features a Type-C port. Sadly, Xiaomi has removed two very basic design elements that can prove as a deal-breaker for some users in India. The new Mi A2 does not offer a microSD card slot and also ditches the standard 3.55mm headphone jack. There's dual-nano SIM card slot and a Type-C to 3.55mm jack adaptor in the box.

These are two major pain points of the new Xiaomi Mi A2. We have started using the handset and will soon come out with our comprehensive review of Xiaomi's latest Android One device. The Mi A2 is set to launch on August 8, 2018 in the Indian market.