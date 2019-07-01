Asus 6Z 128GB And 256GB Storage Variants Sale Flipkart: What Makes It Worth The Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus 6Z, the flagship smartphone by Asus is again going up for sale in India today. The smartphone was launched last month in India and the base variant was made available last week in the country. Today, the high-end models of the Asus 6Z will be made available for purchase online. Read on to know all the details about the sale.

Asus 6Z Price And Sale Details:

The Asus 6Z base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was available earlier for sale. Now, the 6GB+128GB storage variant and the 8GB+256GB storage model will be up for grabs on Flipkart starting 12:00 PM. Both the variants will be available in Twilight Silver and Midnight Black colors.

In terms of pricing, the 128GB variant will be retailing for Rs. 34,999, whereas, the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be selling for Rs 39,999. The base variant which has already gone up for sale carries a price tag of Rs 31,999.

As for the offers, there is an instant cashback of 5 percent for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. The e-commerce giant is also offering it's Complete Mobile Protection worth Rs 3,999 for just Rs 99. There are also no-cost EMI offers and exchange bonus on old smartphones which users can avail.

What Makes Asus 6Z A Worth Buy?

Asus has opted for a unique 180-degree flip camera design for the Asus 6Z smartphone. The dual-camera setup also serves the purpose of the selfie camera. The sensor includes a 48MP (f/1.79) primary lens with a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV. The high-resolution camera setup is backed with features such as EIS, Auto Focus, HDR, 4K video recording @60fps.

The processor used is a flagship Snapdragon 855 Soc with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB RAM to handle multitasking with ease. It comes with a maximum storage option of 256GB and supports an external microSD card of up to 1TB. This will take care of all the storage crunch issues.

The display is also high-resolution measuring 6.4-inches with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The full view display comes with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top. Rounding off the spec sheet is a massive 5,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging.

All these high-end hardware for starting at Rs. 31,999 makes the Asus 6Z one of the most competent flagship smartphones. At this price tag, the device competes for head-on with the recently launched OnePlus 7 lineup.

