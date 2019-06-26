Asus 6Z Sale Flipkart: 180-Degree Flip Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC Starting At Rs. 31,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus launched its flagship smartphone, the 6Z last week in India. The device comes with a unique 180-degree flip camera design and packs some premium hardware. Now, just after a few days of its official announcement, the device is going up for sale in the country. Let's have a look at the details.

Asus 6Z Price And Sale Details:

The Asus 6Z will be available for sale today starting at 12:00 PM. The smartphone will be available for purchase online on Flipkart.com. If you are looking forward to buying the latest Asus flagship then make sure you visit the e-commerce website a few minutes prior to the sale. This will increase your chances to grab the device.

The smartphone has been launched with different RAM and storage configuration. There is a 6GB+ 64GB storage variant, a 6GB+ 128GB variant, and an 8GB+ 256GB variant. The base variant of the Asus 6Z is priced at Rs 31,999 and the mid variant comes with a price label Rs. 34,999. The top model with 8GB RAM will be retailing at Rs. 39,999.

As for the offers, the users buying the Asus 6Z will not be required to visit the service centers for repairing. Instead, Flipkart will arrange to pick and drop for the device's repairing. Users will also be able to avail a "Complete Mobile Protection" plan for just Rs. 99 while making the purchase.

Asus 6Z Highlight Features:

The primary highlight of the Asus 6Z is a dual-lens camera module with a flip design that doubles up as the selfie camera as well. The camera setup comprises of a 48MP primary lens with f/1.79 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor with 125-degree FoV. This is a major change over the conventional camera setups found the other flagship smartphones.

The device flaunts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It offers FHD+ resolution and is coated with Corining Gorilla Glass 6 for protection against scratches and accidental drops. The device runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset with Adreno 640 GPU.

The device comes with Android Pie OS and offers stock UI experience. This is another highlight of the device. The Asus 6Z is available with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W Quick Charge support. This means you will not have to wait long for the device to be recharged.

Best Mobiles in India