Asus Days Sale on Flipkart offers up to Rs. 8,000 discount on select smartphones

Asus has announced the Asus Days Sale on Flipkart offering discounts on the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Lite L1 and flagship Zenfone 5Z smartphones. It is a 3-day sale slated to happen from January 9 to January 11 on the e-commerce portal. During the sale, the recently launched Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be available on no cost EMI for three and six months.

Flipkart will also provide its Complete Mobile Protection Plan with theft protection for as low as Rs. 99 onwards with these Asus smartphones. There will be no cost EMI options on the Zenfone Max M1 as well.

Asus Days Sale deals and discounts

As a part of the Asus Days Sale, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. So, the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 8,999, the mid-variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM will be available for Rs. 10,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM will cost Rs. 12,999. Also, all these variants of the Asus smartphone will be available at no cost EMI and buyers can get the mobile protection plan worth Rs. 799 for just Rs. 99.

When it comes to the Asus Zenfone 5Z, the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 32,999. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 36,999 will be available for Rs. 28,999. Eventually, the smartphone gets a whopping price cut of Rs. 8,000 during this sale on Flipkart. And, there will no cost EMI for three and six months and Complete Mobile Protection Plan for Rs. 399 instead of Rs. 2,499.

The Zenfone Lite L1 priced at Rs. 5,999 will be available for Rs. 4,999 along with the protection plan for Rs. 99. The mobile protection plan costing Rs. 1,299 for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 launched in December will be available for Rs. 99. While there is no price discount on these phones, there is no cost EMI for three and six months.