Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2 India launch highlights

Update: The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 have been launched in India starting from Rs. 9,999. These devices will be up for sale via Flipkart with attractive offers on the launch day.

Asus is geared up to launch two new smartphones in India today. The company unveiled the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 in Russia last week and these devices will be launched in India at an event slated to debut at 12:30 PM. Both are mid-range smartphones with a tall display, capacious battery and other notable highlights.

Asus is expected to launch two smartphones - Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 in India. The Max Pro M2 is the sequel to the Max Pro M1, which is one of the bestselling smartphones in the affordable category. The USP of this upcoming smartphone is the juicy 5000mAh battery operating under its hood.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It has a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP + 5MP sensors. And, there is a 13MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies on board the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device gets the power from a 5000mAh battery similar to its predecessor.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications

The Zenfone Max M2 is fitted with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1520 x 720 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, this device uses a Snapdragon 632 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. For imaging, it has a 13MP + 2MP dual camera module at its rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. The other aspects are Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and a 4000mAh battery.

Price and availability

On the pricing front, the Asus Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant.

There will be attractive discounts on the launch day and complete mobile protection plan for Rs. 99. There will also be no cost EMI offer on these phones on the launch day.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be up for sale on Flipkart on December 18. The Zenfone Max 2 will be up for sale on December 20.

Auto Refresh Feeds On the pricing front, theAsus Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. There will be an attractive discount on the launch day and complete mobile protection plan for Rs. 99. There will also be no cost EMI offer on these phones on the launch day. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 will be up for sale on Flipkart on December 18. The Zenfone Max 2 will be up for sale on December 20. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint, a triple card slot supporting up to 2TB expandable memory and fast AI Face Unlock. In the camera department, the Zenfone Max M2 comes with a 13MP primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, which is class-leading as its rivals have asmaller aperture. The secondary sensor is a 2MP depth-sensing camera. The device will also get the AI Scene Detection via a FOTA update later this month. There is an 8MP selfie camera with a dedicated selfie flash, beauty mode and portrait mode. It has EIS for the selfie camera just like the Zenfone Max Pro M2. This device will arrive in 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM storage variants. The Zenfone Max M2 gets the power from a 4000mAh battery touted to offer nearly 2 days of battery life. The device has a 6.3-inch display with a HD+ resolution and a notch. It uses the best-in-class processor from Qualcomm in this segment. The Zenfone Max M2 is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC, a newly launched chipset in the 600 series. Now, talking about the Zenfone Max M2, it has a slim phone in this category and comes in Black and Blue colors. It features 2.5D curved glass and a complete metal body. There are triple card slots and support for up to 2TB of expandable storage. This one comes with dual 4G VoLTE as well. There is a five-magnet loudspeaker for an exceptional sound quality and bass effect. It comes with the NXP smart amplifier. These are customized for the Indian users. Zenfone Max Pro M2 will have a capable 13MP primary camera using the Sony IMX486 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and 6P Lens. It can shoot like a pro even in low-light environments. It comes with Pro mode and will get AI scene detection via a FOTA update this month itself. There is a 5MP depth sensing camera for depth sensing in the portrait mode. You can adjust the depth effect on this device as well. The front camera is a 13MP sensor with LED flash, AI Beauty Mode and more. It can also capture blur-free photos and videos. It will also get an improvement in the form of a FOTA update this month adding EIS to the selfie camera. The comes with fast AI Face Unlock as well. The device gets the power from a 5000mAh battery, which can last for almost 2 days. Despite this huge battery, it is lightweight at 175 grams while many other rivals in this segment with lower capacity batteries, claims the company. It comes in three storage variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. The device has a 6.3-inch display with a 94% color gamut and 1500:1 for an immersive viewing experience. It has a FHD+ resolution and a notch touted to be the smallest one in this segment. This notch will provide room for the front camera, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and a front-facing LED flash light as well. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs stock Android OS assuring a smooth UI. This device will receive the Android Pie update in January 2019. Also, there will be 100GB Google Drive storage on this device. On the hardware front, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 uses the octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset. Qualcomm's Rajan Vagadia is on stage talk. He adds that this chipset is power efficient and has new capabilities in the Snapdragon 600 series. It has capabilities seen in the flagship Snapdragon 800 series. When it comes to the design, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, which is seen on flagship devices. It will be the cheapest phone to arrive with this feature. Also, it has certified scratch and drop resistance for the first time in this segment. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes in Blue and Titanium colors. Dinesh Sharma from Asus India is now on stage to talk about the latest devices. He talks about the consistent and timely updates to the devices. Both Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 are touted to be developed based on the user feedback. He confirmed that the Zenfone 5Z flagship will get the Android Pie update in January 2019 and the Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get this updatein February 2019. Leon Yu, Asus' Regional Manager India & South Asia is on stage talking about the achievements of the company since the advent of 2018. He also talks about the partnership with Flipkart and success of the Zenfone Max Pro Mm1. The event is all set to debut in a few more minutes.