Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 India launch today: Watch the live stream here

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 were unveiled in Russia last week. Even before their global announcement, the company teased the India launch of these devices on December 11. As the name indicates, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the sequel to the Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched earlier this year with a 5000mAh battery as a rival to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The India launch of the two new Asus smartphones is set to happen at 12:30 PM at an event in New Delhi. The company will live stream the launch event for the fans all over the country to stay updated and get to know the updates live. You can watch the live stream of the Asus event from the video below.

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2 expected price

The Zenfone Max M2 was launched for RUB 12,990 (approx. Rs. 14,000) and the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is priced at RUB 12,990 (approx. Rs. 19,500). We can expect these phones to be launched in the mid-range price bracket in India as well.

Specifications and features

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It has a dual camera module at its rear with 12MP + 5MP sensors. And, there is a 13MP selfie camera at the front. The other goodies on board the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device gets the power from a 5000mAh battery similar to its predecessor.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications

The Zenfone Max M2 is fitted with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a 1520 x 720 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, this device uses a Snapdragon 632 SoC teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. For imaging, it has a 13MP + 2MP dual camera module at its rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. The other aspects are Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and a 4000mAh battery.