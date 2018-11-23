Asus eyeing 30% market share in Indian gaming PC market: Report

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has said that it is targeting 30 percent market share in the Indian gaming PC market as the company is planning to bring in more affordable devices.

"We have seen strong growth in our business here. India is a key market for us. We will continue to ramp up our efforts and we expect to increase our market share to 30 percent by mid next year from over 20 percent now," PTI quoted Asus India Head of Consumer Notebooks and ROG Business Arnold Su.

He said that the Indian market offers huge opportunities across price points, be it mainstream or premium.

"We continue to focus on consumer needs and demands. They give us feedback on our products and we take these into account when designing new products. We understand that pricing is important and that is why we have products priced Rs 60,000 onwards and goes into lakhs," he added.

The company has also announced the launch of TUF Gaming laptops FX505 and FX705 sized 15.6" and 17.3" respectively.

Both FX505 and FX705 draw their power from up to Intel Core i7-8750H processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, offering an immersive experience, owing upto144Hz high-refresh rate NanoEdge displays. Passionate gamers will also appreciate the gigabit Ethernet and gigabit-class Wi-Fi, and DTS surround-sound audio experience.

Built to endure, both FX505 and FX705 pass the MIL-810G military-grade tests.

It features the RGB keyboard that is loved by the gamers, in addition to WASD key cap design for intuitive controls. With the Overstroke technology, it registers keystrokes faster for precise and effortless control.

Meanwhile, a new report by research firm IDC said that the overall India traditional PC market shipments for 2018Q3 stood at 2.71 million units, clocking a healthy 20.2 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, on a year-on-year basis, it saw a decline of 10.6 percent owing to increased sell-in due to GST implementation in 2017Q3.

Consumer PC market recorded an overall shipment of 1.45 million units in 2018Q3, which is a 33.9 percent increase over last quarter. E-tailers were the primary growth drivers with their multiple efforts on wider product portfolio availability and affordability efforts like easy financing & EMI (Equated Monthly Instalments) in a tie-up with almost all the major vendors and financing companies.