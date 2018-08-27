Asus India introduces the new ‘True Blue Performer’ variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1)

ASUS, the Taiwanese smartphone maker, today announced the launch of the 'Blue' colour variant of its successful, ZenFone Max Pro (M1). The company claims that new colour variant comes right on the heels of the tremendous response. A "True Blue Performer', the smartphone is a testament to ASUS' focus on design, aesthetics and delivering the best to the consumer.

"We are extremely happy to announce the arrival of the 'True Blue Performer'; meet the 'Blue' variant of ZenFone Max Pro (M1), our new fashion-forward and on-trend color. We have received an overwhelming response to the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) across the country and wanted to offer our consumers an all-new exciting colour variant that best complements their style." said Dinesh Sharma, Director Mobile Product, ASUS India.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, with Adreno 509 graphics for better gaming performance. It also packs a massive 5000mAh battery, and a 5.99-inch FHD+ Full View display. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup rear panel. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage feature 16MP front camera with the dual rear camera with 16MP and 5MP camera sensors along with an LED flash.

The other variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB Storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage feature 8MP front camera with dual rear 13MP + 5MP camera sensors. The smartphone is also ASUS' first smartphone to offer a pure, stock version of Android - and the latest version Android 8.1. The smartphone comes equipped with audio components comprising an NXP Smart Amp, a 5 Magnet Speaker and a passive amplifier accessory 'The Max Box'. The design of the smartphone features an aluminium-alloy body and 2.5D-curved display glass.

With the launch of the Blue colour variant, ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be available in 3 colours, including Deepsea Black, Gray and Blue. The Blue edition of ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will be available for sale from Thursday, August 30, 2018, onwards.

The smartphone retails at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The higher variant of 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with camera upgradation will cost you Rs 14,999. ZenFone Max Pro (M1) is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Offers on ZenFone Max Pro (M1)

5% Instant Discount on purchase made using Axis Buzz credit Card, valid till 31st August 2018.

5% instant discount on EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, valid till August 31st, 2018.