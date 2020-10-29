Asus Offering Rs. 3,000 Discount On ROG 3 Smartphone News oi-Priyanka Dua

Asus has announced discounts on the ROG Phone 3gaming smartphone. The smartphone was launched in July this year in two different variants, i.e 8GB and 12GB of RAM. However, now the company is offering the device at discounted rates on Flipkart.

New Pricing For The Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 device was launched with a starting price of Rs. 49,999. But, after the cut, the 8GB + 128GB model will be available at Rs. 46,999, while 12GB+ 128GB will cost you Rs. 52,999, and the 12GB+256GB will be priced at Rs. 62,999.

Other Offers On The Asus ROG Phone 3

The new pricing is already reflecting on Flipkart along with 10 percent with the credit and debit cards of Axis Bank. Apart from this, the company is offering options for easy monthly installments. However, these discounts will be available on Flipkart's ongoing sale.

Asus ROG 3 Specification: Details

The Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 6.59-inch display, AMOLED panel, 19:5:9, and 1080 x 2340 resolution. The smartphone supports a triple camera at the back. It supports 64MP Sony primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle-sensor along with 125-degree, and 5MP macro sensor. The front side supports a 24MP sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The Asus ROG 3 comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, which means that it is capable of handling 5G connectivity.

The gaming device comes with a technology called the GamesCool 3, which supports a Copper 3D vapour- chamber, which makes it cool during long playing gameplay. Furthermore, the smartphone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging. Unfortunately, the company is not offering wireless charging options with the smartphone, despite the fact that the smartphone comes under the premium segment.

