Asus Reportedly Working On Four New Mid-Range Smartphones; Everything We Know So Far

Asus recently launched the new ZenFone series. According to a tweet, the company might be working on four new smartphones including the successors to the ZenFone Max M2. The tweet revealed the internal code names of the new Asus smartphones along with the processors. For all we know, Asus could be working on mid-range smartphones.

Four New Asus Smartphones In Development

The codenames of the four new Asus smartphones are Lito, Lagoon, Bengal, and Scuba. Going into the details, the Lito smartphone is said to feature the Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor. The Lagoon smartphone is expected to pack the Snapdragon 690 processor and the Bengal device will have the Snapdragon 662 SoC. Lastly, the Scuba smartphone may include the Snapdragon 200 series chipset.

As noted, these new Asus smartphones are likely to be mid-range smartphones that cater to a bigger audience. If the report is to be believed, two Asus smartphones - the Lite and Lagoon will feature 5G support in the affordable segment.

Asus is Working On Lito, Lagoon, Bengal & Scuba Processors.

•Lito (Snapdragon 765G 5G)

•Lagoon (Snapdragon 690 5G)

•Bengal (Snapdragon 662 or 460)

•Scuba (May Be Snapdragon 200 Series)#AsusMaxProM3#AsusMaxM3#AsusMaxM3Lite pic.twitter.com/uYZ0pWwt3S — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 29, 2020

Further, there are all the indications that at least two of these smartphones could be the successor to the ZenFone Max M2 lineup. However, apart from the internal codenames and the processor details, there's no other information. If Asus is indeed working on these devices, we expect to see more of it on various benchmark and certification listings in the coming days.

New Asus Smartphones: Aye Or Nay?

Asus is one of the niche brands in the smartphone market. The company is more popular for its ROG Phone series targeted to gamers. At the same time, the Asus ZenFone series also has many takers for premium features and efficient performance. The designs of the Asus smartphones - for the ROG Phone and the other series, have also won the approval of users.

It's been a while since Asus launched a mid-range smartphone. The upcoming four new Asus smartphones, despite being mid-range, will likely have a premium finish. Moreover, the 5G support for these phones is also a plus point as many companies like Realme and Motorola are working on affordable 5G phones.

