Asus ROG 3 Bags EEC Certification; Launch Seems Imminent

Asus is all set to launch its next flagship gaming smartphone dubbed the Asus ROG 3. The device has been visiting the leaks factory consistently and has also been spotted on multiple platforms online. Recently, some of its specifications were tipped by the mobile benchmark website Geekbench. Now, the device has cleared its certification from another platform indicating an imminent launch.

The Asus ROG 3 has been certified by EEC mobile authentication website in China. The handset has cleared its certification with the ASUS ZS661KS model number. Sadly, the hardware details of this handset have not been tipped by the certification website.

However, previous leaks and rumors have given us a fair insight on what to expect from the ROG 3 in terms of hardware. The device recently visited Geekbench where it was listed with the Android 10 OS. The listing also suggested a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

If the rumors are to be believed, then this upcoming handset could employ the Snapdragon 865 processor. Since this processor comes with an integrated modem, we can expect the ROG 3 to come with 5G network connectivity.

The device could arrive with up to 12GB RAM. The details on the storage capacity aren't revealed, but we can expect at least a 128GB storage option. While the device has started making appearances at the leaks factory for long now, its key features such as the display, camera, and battery are yet to be disclosed.

It would be interesting to see if the device comes with a 120Hz display as the ROG II or will offer a higher refresh rate. Besides, it remains to be seen what all game-oriented features this device will bring to the table and what all camera sensors it offers. Asus has not yet announced when it plans to launch this handset for the masses. But, we should come across some details in the coming weeks.

