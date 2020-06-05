Asus ROG Phone 3 Pops Up On Geekbench; Key Features Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus introduced the ROG series back in 2018 as a dedicated smartphone lineup. This series got a new player last year called the ROG Phone II. Recently, a new mystery device by the company cleared the Wi-Fi Alliance certification also was spotted at Geekbench. It was claimed to be the ASUS ROG 3 Phone. Now, the same handset has again visited the benchmark website, but with a different configuration.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been spotted with the Asus_1003D model number on Geekbench. Going by the database, the device will ship with the Android 10 OS which the previous listing also confirmed. The handset is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon with eight cores and 1.8GHz base frequency.

While the name of the processor is not revealed, it is being claimed to the octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC. If that's true, then we can expect a 5G connectivity in tow as well. The listing further notes a 12GB RAM configuration which is different from the 8GB RAM configuration suggested by the previous leaks.

This makes us believe that the device could arrive in more than one configuration. But, that would only be clear if the company shares any teaser or we will have to wait till its official arrival. Coming to the benchmark performance, the device has managed to log 910 points in the single-core and 3,229 points in the multi-core test.

As of now, most of the key features such as the display, camera, and battery capacity of the ROG Phone 3 haven't been revealed. But, the leaks have just started making splashes and we are likely to come across some more details on the upcoming gaming smartphone.

Nevertheless, Asus' ROG smartphone series is one of the few dedicated smartphone series available in the market. It has a handful of rivals such as the Black Shark and iQOO. And all these brands have also got a good grip in this segment. We currently have no clue in which price bucket it is expected to arrive also by when it hits the shelves.

