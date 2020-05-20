Mystery Asus Smartphone Spotted On Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance: Is It ROG Phone 3? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Asus ROG Phone, launched back in June of 2018, was one of those dedicated smartphones for gaming. The company followed up with the ROG Phone 2 the next year. Now it's time for a refresh and most likely, Asus has already been working on the Asus ROG Phone 3, multiple reports and certification confirm.

Asus ROG Phone 3 On Geekbench

Firstly, an unannounced Asus smartphone was spotted on Geekbench, with a model number I003DD. Recalling, the codename of Asus ROG Phone 2 was I001D, which is quite similar to the new Asus smartphone on Geekbench. According to MySmartPrice, it is quite likely that the Asus I003DD is the codename for the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Adding to the speculation, the Geekbench listing shows that the Asus I003DD is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. As we know, this processor is one of the flagship chipsets, something that we usually spot on high-end Asus smartphones, like the ROG series.

Furthermore, the listing further reveals that the speculated Asus smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The score shows 902 points in the single-core test and 3,074 points in the multi-core test in Geekbench 5.1.1 benchmark. That's a pretty impressive score, which further highlights it's a flagship smartphone, most likely the Asus ROG Phone 3.

More Info On Asus ROG Phone 3

Apart from the Geekbench listing, there's more news about the mysterious Asus smartphone, which could be the ROG Phone 3. An Asus smartphone with the same I003DD model number was spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance certification platform. The report notes that the listing revealed Qualcomm's QCA6390 chipset for connectivity and 2×2 dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Wi-Fi Direct, and Miracast support.

The fact that an Asus smartphone with the same model number was spotted on multiple platforms, further points that it could be the Asus ROG Phone 3. Plus, the follow up to the Asus ROG Phone 2 was expected any time now and this could be it.

At the same time, these reports are too early to be certain of the smartphone. While the listing and certifications hint at the Asus ROG Phone 3, we advise readers to take this information with a grain of salt.

