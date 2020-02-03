Asus ROG Phone II Goes Out-Of-Stock Possibly Due To Coronavirus News oi-Vivek

It looks like Coronavirus might have a bigger effect on the tech industry compared to any other business. Recent news confirmed that Coronavirus will affect the availability of accessories for the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones and how it might also impact the supply chain of Apple iPhone.

Now, Asus has released a new update that talks about the disruption in the supply chain due to the prevailing situation in Asia that will cause a shortage of the Asus ROG Phone II. Though the company has not mentioned the name "Coronavirus", this is likely to be the reason for this outcome.

Coronavirus is a deadly virus, which Coronavirus is a deadly virus, which was recently declared as a public health emergency by WHO (world health organization). It spreads from person-to-person. To prevent the epidemic, most of the tech brands that operate from China might have halted the production.

There Has Always Been A Shortage Of ROG Phone II

The Asus ROG Phone II was launched in India a few months back. At the time of launch, it was the most powerful smartphone, offering high-end specifications with a 120Hz AMOLED display for Rs. 37,999. From the very first sale, there has been a shortage of ROG Phone II, especially in India and there is no information on the actual reason for the shortage. The smartphone is currently out-of-stock on Flipkart.

The base variant of the Asus ROG Phone II came with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ SoC powered the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As per the software, the device offers Android 9 Pie with custom Zen UI skin on top, which almost looks like a stock Android UI. A 6,000 mAh battery fueled the smartphone with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Best Mobiles in India