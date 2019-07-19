Asus ROG Phone 2 Gets TENNA Certification Ahead Of July 23 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ROG Phone 2, the upcoming gaming smartphone by the Taiwanese tech giant has been certified online. The handset has been popping up via leaks recently and we have seen some of the key hardware features. With it getting a certification from TENNA, a launch is expected sometime soon.

Asus ROG Phone 2 TENNA Certification Details:

The ROG Phone 2 has been certified with model numbers ASUS_ I001DA and ASUS_ I001DB indicating two variants in the making. The website reveals the hardware specifications of the latter and confirms some of the previously leaked renders. Following are the features shared on TENNA's listing.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 Expected Hardware Features:

The handset will come with 170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78 mm dimensions weighing 240gms. It will adorn a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Besides, it will offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bezels at the top and the chin are standard and the device will likely come with dual front-firing speakers.

The smartphone will sport dual-sensors at the rear placed horizontally. However, this contradicts some previous reports suggesting a triple-rear camera module. Moreover, there is no rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, so we can expect an in-display scanner. The listing confirms an octa-core 2.9GHz Snapdragon 855+ processor loaded with Android Pie OS and stock Android UI.

Notably, the smartphone has been previously certified by 3C in China where some other hardware features were revealed. The device is said to be available in multiple configurations including 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB/1TB storage. The renders also tipped a 5,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Our Thoughts On The ROG Phone 2:

When it comes to gaming handsets, we have limited options in India. The popular ones apart from the Asus ROG series are Xiaomi Black Shark and Nubia Red Magic. While Xiaomi and Nubia have already unveiled their warriors, Asus is yet to bring it to the masses.

The smartphone is scheduled to launch on July 23 and looking at the leaked renders and rumors, the device seems to be a strong rival to the remaining two. It would be interesting to see with what price tag the device launches and how well it fairs the competition.

