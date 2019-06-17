ENGLISH

    Nubia Red Magic 3 India Launch Today At 6:30 PM

    Nubia is all set to launch the most powerful gaming smartphone that the company has ever made in India. We are talking about the Nubia Red Magic 3, which will go live in India on the June 17 @6:30 PM. Here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming smartphone from Nubia, the Nubia Red Magic 3.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 India Launch Today At 6:30 PM

     

    Design

    The Nubia Red Magic 3 does look similar to the first generation Nubia Red Magic with some minute changes, that will improve the overall functionality of the smartphone. For starters, the device has a metal unibody design with an LED strip at the back and at the front, the smartphone offers an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

    One feature that differentiates the Nubia Red Magic 3 from other smartphone is the cooling solution. Unlike any other smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic has a fan, which reduces the phone temperature while gaming in a stretch.

    Specifications

    The Nubia Red Magic 3 comes with a big 6.65-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with the 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

    The phone has a straight forward camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera at the back (Sony IMX 586 sensor) and a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera at the front. To further enhance the gaming experience, the device does offer features like DTS:X sound technology with dual front-facing stereo speaker setup.

    A 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type-C port and the device also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on custom UI based on Android 9 Pie OS.

    What do we think about the Nubia Red Magic 3?

    The base variant of the Nubia Red Magic 3 retails in China for 2899 Yuan or Rs 29,000, and the device is most likely to launch in India with a similar price tag. Even if the device launches for Rs 30,000, the Nubia Red Magic 3 is likely to stay ahead of the competition, especially against other smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Nubia Red Magic 3.

    Monday, June 17, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
